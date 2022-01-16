Celine Dion Cancels American Tour Due to Lingering Health Issues

Celine Dion has canceled the remaining dates on the North American leg of her Courage World Tour as she continues to heal from ongoing health issues. According to the singer’s website, where she also left a statement, the singer has been suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” which has been preventing her from performing for hours at a time on stage.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in her statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.”

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me,” she continued.

The same health issue forced her to delay her Las Vegas residency at the new Resorts World Theatre in October. The residency was originally scheduled to start last November with dates going through February 5, 2022. It remains unclear when the shows will be rescheduled. “I’m heartbroken by this,” Dion said at the time, per Variety. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

“Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better,” John Meglen, president and co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents, said. “In our two-decade long relationship with Celine, we’ve certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she’s on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We’re ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready.”