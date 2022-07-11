Carlos Santana Postpones Tour Amidst Health Scare

Carlos Santana is taking some time to focus on resting and recovery after suffering a health scare on stage this week. The "Maria Maria" musician's reps told PEOPLE Magazine that the 74-year-old is pushing back six of his shows "out of an abundance of caution for the artist's health." The guitarist collapsed during a performance at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan on July 5.

Santana is currently on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour with the legendary group, Earth, Wind & Fire. "Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully," the statement reads. They note that Santana "is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage. He just needs to rest. Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."

Santana was scheduled to play on Friday, June 8 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, followed by Saturday's concert at Cincinnati, Ohio's Riverbend Music Center. He was also scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 10 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; and July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.

Shows are expected to be rescheduled at a later date by Live Nation. Concert goers that have purchased tickets will have the future dates in their respective cities honored.

Santana's wife Cindy, a fellow musician, spoke about the scary incident in an Instagram post. "Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he's resting and doing very well," the 62-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two of them together "He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration."

The show was immediately stopped. Tour manager Paul "Skip" Rickert told the audience the show was over. "Ladies and gentlemen as you can see have a severe medical emergency," Rickert said, Ultimate Classic Rock reported. "Let's share our prayers... We need it right now... Please send your light and love to this man."