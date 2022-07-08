Carlos Santana's Scary Stage Collapse Cause Revealed

Carlos Santana's wife, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, shared an update on her husband's condition following the rock icon's scare on-stage collapse Tuesday night. Santana, 74, was diagnosed with "heat exhaustion and dehydration," Cindy wrote on Instagram, assuring fans he will be well soon. The "Oye Como Va" guitarist passed out while performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, and was forced to postpone a Pennsylvania show scheduled for Wednesday night.

"Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he's resting and doing very well," Cindy, 62, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple. "He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration."

It was 100 degrees on the stage and felt 114 degrees under the lights, according to Cindy. She said the excessive heat and not drinking enough water led to Santana collapsing. "He'll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you," Cindy wrote.

Santana's fans were happy to hear he is doing well. "Thank God," drummer Questlove wrote. "Good Vibes & Love," DJ Logic wrote. "Love and good vibes your way," one fan added. "So happy to hear this," another fan chimed in.

Santana was on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour, featuring Earth, Wind and Fire as his opening act. He reportedly collapsed about 40 minutes into his show while he was playing "Joy," a song from his latest album, Blessings and Miracles. Fox2 meteorologist Lori Pinson was at the show and tweeted a picture of medical personnel surrounding the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. He was put on a stretcher and taken off the stage.

Tour manager Paul "Skip" Rickert told the audience the show was over. "Ladies and gentlemen as you can see have a severe medical emergency," Rickert said, reports Ultimate Classic Rock. "Let's share our prayers... We need it right now... Please send your light and love to this man."

On Wednesday, Santana's representatives said he was "overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration" during the concert. He was taken to a nearby hospital for observation overnight and was "doing well." The guitarist's team also rescheduled The Pavilion at Star Lake show in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania for Aug. 4. Earth, Wind and Fire will not be joining Santana on the rescheduled date. Santana is scheduled to perform on Friday in Noblesville, Indiana, and wraps the tour with Earth, Wind and Fire in late August. He has residencies at House of Blues Las Vegas scheduled for September and November.