Cardi B Teams With Mickey Guyton to Milk Cows, Feed Pigs for Facebook Series

Cardi B found herself far out of her element in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries. The "WAP" rapper joined country singer Mickey Guyton to try her hand at ranching. Cardi, 28, said she hopes to build a farm on the land she and her husband Offset own in the Atlanta area, but Offset is not thrilled about the idea. Nevertheless, Cardi still decided it was time to learn how to milk cows and feed pigs if she hoped to have a second career as a farmer.

Before Cardi headed out though, she put on brown leather shorts, a matching crop top, and a hat. "How bad can it smell?" she asked before arriving at the farm. "Have you smelled my farts?" Next, she met Guyton and explained that she would like to build a farm and get experienced with animals. She described herself as a "city girl," so she was completely unfamiliar with farming activities.

Cardi assumed Guyton, 37, would know all about farming just because she was raised in Texas, notes Entertainment Tonight. Much to Cardi's surprise, Guyton said she too was unfamiliar with farming. "I can't teach you! I don't know how to be a ranch hand or any of that," Guyton said. "I guess we're going to have to learn together."

During the episode, Cardi and Guyton learned about riding a horse, shearing a sheep, feeding pigs, and milking cows. Although Cardi rode a horse, she did not seem open to having them on her farm. She was really obsessed with the poop factor during the entire show. "So far, do I want to have horses on my property? Maybe I have a donkey. They're way more smaller and they probably poop less," Cardi said.

The one activity Cardi did like was milking a cow, calling it "the sweetest animal" she met on the farm. As for pigs, she was "disgusted" by them and Guyton described the food they ate as "like vomit." Cardi said she would not have pigs on her farm. They are "stinky and aggressive," she said. "They will run over my daughter," Cardi added, referring to her and Offset's daughter Kulture. "We don't want pigs, sorry. We don't want pigs as men and we don't want pigs as animals."

In other Cardi news, the rapper recently shared a video of herself without makeup to clap back at her haters and vowing to "stay on top" with her natural face. "This is my face after [waking] up 20 minutes ago, no filter, hair not brushed, lip chap all that," Cardi wrote in the Instagram post on Feb. 9. "I never been afraid to show my real self. When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face. I’m confident in my own skin. You b—s need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self [enough] that ya gotta try to bring b—s down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s."