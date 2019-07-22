Cardi B Sparks Concern Among Fans Over Alarming Message, Wishing She Were ‘Dead’

Rapper Cardi B shocked fans on Twitter Sunday morning with a concerning tweet, leading fans to wonder about her health. In the message, she wrote “wish I was dead.” Although it was quickly deleted, it was up long enough for fans to screenshot it and they have continued wondering how she is doing.

“Yo did anyone else just see [Cardi B] tweet ‘wish I was dead’? girl are you ok???” one fan asked.

The tweet also inspired fans to get the hashtag “#WeLoveYouCardi” to trend around the world.

“Cardi, the thought of you being sad hurts me so much, because you are the one that i turn to when im sad, you are the one that makes me smile when im going thru s–. please know that bardigang is here for you baby. #weloveyoucardi GANG,” one fan wrote.

“The thought of Cardi B being depressed or unhappy hurts me. She’s genuinely a GOOD person and spreads so much light to others and doesn’t deserve the mass hate she gets on the daily. #WeLoveYouCardi know that,” performer EDIDION tweeted.

“You are one of the most hardworking woman in the industry right now, even while you were pregnant you were spending late nights in the studio, shooting music videos doing everything you possibly can, and no hate can take away your truth and your success,” another fan wrote.

Cardi did not respond to any of the love her fans showed. Only one tweet from Sunday remains on her Twitter profile. She retweeted a fan who said a younger photo of Cardi made her look like Aretha Franklin. “Lmaaaooooooooooo,” Cardi tweeted.

Last weekend, Cardi celebrated daughter Kulture’s first birthday. Designer Jeremy Scott created custom matching Moschino dresses for the mother and daughter duo.

“This the only good picture I can find with me and my baby matching outfit… Thank [Scott] [Moschino] for this beautiful custom outfits. I swear i really really was thing to get a good pic,” Cardi wrote alongside a photo of herself high-fiving Kulture.

Cardi is also featured in Hustlers, a new movie starring Jennifer Lopez as a veteran dancer who helps Constance Wu’s character learn how to dance like a professional. It was directed by Lorene Scafaria and is inspired by a 2015 New York Magazine article about strip club workers who stole thousands of dollars from their Wall Street clients.

Hustlers also stars Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Mercedes Ruehl and Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhardt. Cardi’s new single “Money” is featured in the film’s trailer.

Hustlers opens on Sept. 13.

Photo credit: PopCulture.com/John Connor Coulston