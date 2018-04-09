Music

Cardi B Reveals Reason for Keeping Her Pregnancy Private

Cardi B has finally revealed her pregnancy, and she is now shedding some light on why she kept fans in the dark so long.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to her Instagram story to reveal the reason she kept things private until her Saturday Night Live performance. It turns out, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, did not want to deal with the wave of haters that came out to shame her for her pregnancy.

“This is why I did not wanted to say nothing,” Cardi wrote. “People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing.”

She later deleted the post, but shared an similarly themed post on Twitter.

“I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me!” she wrote. “Think Imma lose with my little baby counting on me?”

While she does not clarify what criticism bothered her, the most prominent talking point amongst her detractors was her choice to have a child with Migos member Offset.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, already has three children from previous relationships. He also has a criminal record, as he infamously served time in 2015 for weapon and drug-related charges.

Furthermore, online rumors have been rampant that Offset, 26, has cheated on Cardi, 25, in recent months, despite the fact that the couple is engaged.

However, not all the messages about Cardi’s pregnancy have been negative.

She has already received countless messages of support from fans on Twitter, who have been championing her potential to be an amazing mother.

