Cardi B Reveals Reason for Keeping Her Pregnancy Private

Cardi B has finally revealed her pregnancy, and she is now shedding some light on why she kept fans in the dark so long.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to her Instagram story to reveal the reason she kept things private until her Saturday Night Live performance. It turns out, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, did not want to deal with the wave of haters that came out to shame her for her pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is why I did not wanted to say nothing,” Cardi wrote. “People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing.”

She later deleted the post, but shared an similarly themed post on Twitter.

“I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me!” she wrote. “Think Imma lose with my little baby counting on me?”

I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018

While she does not clarify what criticism bothered her, the most prominent talking point amongst her detractors was her choice to have a child with Migos member Offset.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, already has three children from previous relationships. He also has a criminal record, as he infamously served time in 2015 for weapon and drug-related charges.

Furthermore, online rumors have been rampant that Offset, 26, has cheated on Cardi, 25, in recent months, despite the fact that the couple is engaged.

So Cardi B revealed last night that she is expecting child from Offset who has had multiple children out of wedlock and multiple run-ins with law and we are suppose to celebrate this news? 🤨 — Epyc Terran (@GT13Dr) April 8, 2018

Offset got 4 different baby mamas and y’all hella happy for Cardi b lol — Malcolm Xavier (@MalCumOnYoBitch) April 8, 2018

I really hope this pregnancy will make offset more faithful to cardi b she having his seed — jennifer mark osondu (@jennifermark24) April 8, 2018

However, not all the messages about Cardi’s pregnancy have been negative.

She has already received countless messages of support from fans on Twitter, who have been championing her potential to be an amazing mother.

Cardi you will be the best mom ever offset best daddy can’t wait to see the baby’s born ❤️ I’m imagine you nd baby are taking photos so cute ❤️✨ — ZahraBibi_26 (@zahrabibi_26) April 8, 2018

Y’all need to leave cardi b tf alone . Let her enjoy her pregnancy with her man, most of yall bitches getting pregnant by niggas who don’t even want you and y’all wanna scream “her life is over” , how bout you get your damn life together tf ✋🏽 — LightSkinKeisha (@LightSkinKeisha) April 8, 2018

I don’t even know u, but I been following ur work since day one.. I cried happy tears u cuz u truly deserve the world and ur getting it. Thru everything ur showing pple to never give up and to always fight for ur dreams no matter what.. thank u for inspiring me — Frankie butterflies (@Frankielowery17) April 8, 2018

Photo Credit: Atlantic Records