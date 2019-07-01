Cara Delevingne Blasts Justin Bieber Over Taylor Swift Criticism: ‘You Should Be Lifting Women Up’

Cara Delevingne blasted Justin Bieber over his criticism of Taylor Swift, telling him he should be “lifting women up” instead of criticizing the “ME!” singer. The comment came after Bieber defended his manager, Scooter Braun, after Swift called him a bully in her response to Braun buying her former record label. Delevingne’s message was deleted, inspiring even more criticism of Bieber.

One of the celebrity responses to Bieber’s post came form his wife, Hailey Badlwin. She wrote, “Gentleman,” which inspired Delevigne’s biting remarks.

“Gentleman? [Baldwin] [Bieber] you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions,” Delevingne wrote. “As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened.”

Delevingne, who is close friends with Swift and appeared in her “Bad Blood” video, continued, “I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that [Swift] is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.”

Bieber appears to have deleted Delevingne’s original post, which has attracted even more criticism of Bieber. “You deleted Cara’s comment because you feel you can’t have someone out there telling the truth [about] this,” one person commented.

Others responded by re-posting Delevingne’s message repeatedly, making it difficult for Beiber to wipe it from the page.

The drama between Braun and Swift started early Sunday, when it was confirmed that his Ithaca Holdings bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records for more than $300 million. The deal means Braun, who is Bieber and Kanye West’s manager, will own Swift’s original master recordings.

Swift quickly responded to the news with a long Tumblr post, in which she wrote she was trying “for years” to own her own work. While she expected Borchetta to sell Big Machine some day, she called the sale to Braun her “worst case scenario.” She accused Braun of playing a role in Kim Kardashian West’s infamous leaking of a recorded phone call between Swift and West, calling him a bully.

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy,” Swift wrote. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Swift also posted a screenshot of an old Bieber Instagram post showing the singer FaceTiming with Braun and West. “This is Scooter Braun, bullying me on social media when I was at my lowest point. He’s about to own all the music I’ve ever made,” Swift wrote on the image.

Bieber quickly responded, claiming Braun “has had [Taylor’s] back since the days [she] graciously let [him] open for [her]!” He then accused Swift of “crossing a line” by making claims against his manager.

While Braun himself has yet to comment on the situation, his wife, Yael Cohen Braun, has. She posted a long statement on Instagram directed as Swift, telling her to “get the facts straight.” Like Bieber, Yael claimed Braun has been a big supporter of Swift, whom Yael then accused of continuing to “model bullying.”

Photo credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Naked Heart Foundation