Busta Rhymes Turns Self in To Face Charges in Alleged Assault

Busta Rhymes has found himself in some trouble with the law. TMZ reports the fast-paced rapper has turned himself into NYC law enforcement after an alleged physical altercation with an assistant. On January 10, Rhymes reportedly got into an argument with Dashiel Gables over him being on his phone during work hours in the lobby of Gables’ condo building in downtown Brooklyn. At some point, things turned physical with Rhymes allegedly hitting Gables multiple times in the face.

Rhymes took off after the alleged assault, and Gables called 911. Police and paramedics quickly arrived on scene and Gables was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for an eye injury. Rhymes turned himself into the NYPD and was given a desk appearance ticket (DAT) for misdemeanor assault, attempted assault, and harassment. He now has to appear in court to face the charges.

Gables has not spoken publicly about the incident, citing the risks of losing a settlement regarding the incident. He told The New York Post he can’t speak on the advice of his attorney, telling the media outlet, “Maybe later. Maybe in the future. I can’t mess up my case, bro. It’s just not going to be worth it. An article in the paper as opposed to a six or seven-million-dollar settlement? I’m not risking it, sorry.”

This is not Rhymes’ first run-in with the law for assault. In 2006, Rhymes was arrested and charged with third-degree assault after attacking a man who reportedly spat on his car in New York City. The case was later thrown out.

The following year, he was offered a plea deal for the assault of his former driver over reported payment issues. He pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was required to do community service, probation, and attend anger management classes.

Other legal issues stemmed from gun possession of an unregistered firearm. In 2000, he received a five year probation sentence after pleading guilty to those charges.