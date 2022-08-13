Busta Rhymes to Receive Prestigious Honor

Busta Rhymes will be recognized for his contributions to music, songwriting, and film by receiving BMI's top honor, the Icon Award, at the BMI R&B and Hip-Hop Awards, Variety reports. The event is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach. "As one of the pioneers of hip-hop, we are excited to honor Busta Rhymes as a BMI Icon," said Catherine Brewton, BMI vice president, creative (Atlanta). "Through his award-winning solo work, countless collaborations and acting, Busta is a true innovator in every sense of the word and has made a dynamic impact on legions of fans and music creators worldwide. His quick wit and intricate rapping style have made him legendary, inspiring many young performers to follow in his footsteps. We're also thrilled to be back in person in Miami, celebrating our top music creators behind some of today's most-performed songs. We're looking forward to a fantastic night of great music."

The ceremony will be hosted by Mike O'Neill, BMI president, and CEO. Another contender will receive the BMI R&B/hip-hop songwriter, producer and publisher of the year.

Rhymes became famous in the early '90s with the hip-hop crew Leaders of the New School. Known for his quick flow, he appeared as a featured artists on other tracks before debuting as a solo artist in 1996 with "Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check." The single was quickly certified platinum, earning him his first Grammy nomination.

His artistry has been praised at length. In 2012, The Source Magazine listed him on their list of the Top 50 Lyricists of All Time. A visionary, MTV has called him "one of hip-hop's greatest visual artists" for his accompanying music videos and out-the-box fashion and physical style.