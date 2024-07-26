BTS' Jimin Takes the Spotlight on 'The Tonight Show' with 'Who'

BTS member Jimin captivated audiences worldwide with his electrifying performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. The K-pop singer showcased "Who," the lead single from his sophomore solo album MUSE, in its television debut. As a spotlight illuminated the stage, host Jimmy Fallon introduced Jimin by highlighting his groundbreaking achievement as the first South Korean solo artist to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Decked out in an eye-catching leather ensemble, Jimin commenced his performance by navigating through a dimly lit, seemingly abandoned structure. As neon signage flickered to life behind him, displaying the track's title and its central query, "Who is my heart waiting for," the artist erupted into a choreographic display. Accompanied by a troupe of skilled dancers, Jimin showcased his performance skills, seamlessly blending fluid dance moves with his signature vocals.

(Photo: Jimin of BTS. - BIGHIT MUSIC)

The climax of the performance saw sparks literally flying, intensifying the already electric atmosphere and further accentuating the R&B and hip-hop-infused track. "Who" combines an infectious rhythm with guitar riffs reminiscent of early 2000s pop, making it a smash hit that embodies contemporary pop music.

In the lead-up to Jimin's appearance, The Tonight Show drummed up excitement by releasing teaser videos that playfully referenced the artist's previous visit to promote his debut solo album, FACE. These snippets, which highlighted the rapport between Jimin and Fallon, increased anticipation for the performance.

MUSE, Jimin's latest musical endeavor, continues to chronicle his journey of self-discovery, documenting his quest to uncover the source of his artistic inspiration. Taking a hands-on approach, Jimin spearheaded the album's overall production, contributing his songwriting talents to six of the seven tracks. This involvement allowed him to showcase an expanded musical repertoire, demonstrating his growth as an artist.

Following the album's release, Jimin treated fans to five distinct remixes of "Who" on July 23. These variations—acoustic, Rock, Shibuyakei, Funky, and Beautiful Mind—are now accessible on all major streaming platforms worldwide, offering listeners a multifaceted experience of the hit single.

(Photo: Jimin of BTS performing on The Tonight Show. - BIGHIT MUSIC)

Jimin's solo career has been defined by numerous accomplishments. His diverse discography includes standout tracks like "Lie," "Serendipity," and the OST "With You" for the Korean drama Our Blues. He has also collaborated with other artists, notably featuring on Taeyang's "VIBE." Jimin's songwriting debut, "Promise," further solidified his reputation as a versatile artist.

As a key member of BTS, Jimin has played an integral role in the group's rise to global stardom. The septet, comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, has garnered recognition for their personal, self-produced music and energetic performances.

Despite their current hiatus due to mandatory military service in South Korea, the group continues to make headlines. The announcement of the members' discharge dates has sparked excitement among their devoted fanbase, known as ARMY. The staggered return of the members, beginning with Jin on June 12 and concluding with the final four members on June 11, 2025, has fans counting down the days until the group's full reunion.