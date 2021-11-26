Bryan Adams announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time a month and has been hospitalized as a result. The Canadian singer is in Italy to promote Pirelli’s 2022 calendar that he photographed. In Instagram photos he shared Thursday, he sat in a room after being tested and then sat in an ambulance at the Milan Malpensa airport.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support,” he captioned the photos. His condition is unknown.

Adams, 62, also tested positive for the virus on Oct. 30 when he had to pull out from a scheduled performance at Tina Turner’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony where he was set to perform a medley of songs including “It’s Only Love,” a duet between him and Turner from his 1984 album. At the time, a representative for Adams said that he is fully vaccinated and showed no symptoms, Deadline reports.

Adams, who is also a photographer, is in Italy to promote the 2022 Pirelli calendar, for which he shot fellow musicians Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Kali Uchis and Saweetie. He was initially scheduled to appear at in-person press events on Sunday and Monday, though now it is unclear whether he will be able to attend.

Typically the unveiling of the Pirelli calendar is a gala event attended by those who appear in it and other celebrities, but this year’s event was already scaled back due to the ongoing pandemic. Adams was initially scheduled to shoot the 2021 calendar last year, but it was ultimately canceled as a result of the pandemic.