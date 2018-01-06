Watch Bruno Mars and Cardi B Throw Back to ‘In Living Color’

Bruno Mars gave his song “Finesse” the Cardi B treatment, releasing a remix of the song with the rapper onboard on Wednesday along with a video that’s just as much fun as the track itself.

Mars originally teased the pair’s collaboration on Wednesday, writing on Instagram, “Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself [Cardi B] and me Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse.”

“Finesse,” which was co-written and produced by the Stereotypes, was originally found on Mars’ 2016 album 24K Magic. True to form, Cardi B put her own spin on the remix with her infectious spirit and catchy lyrics, rapping lines like, “It’s my Big Bronx Boogie got all them girls shook / My big fat a— got all them boys cooked.”

The video is a tribute to In Living Color, the ’90s TV show that launched the careers of stars including Jennifer Lopez and Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba. The clip sees Mars and Cardi B donning brightly colored outfits and getting their dance on with some fly girls, who were a staple of the original In Living Color.

Mars tweeted that the video was “dedicated to one my favorite T.V. shows of all time,” thanking series creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and Fox Studios.

This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Shout out to the people over at Fox Studios and a very special thank you to @keeneniwayans🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

On Thursday, Mars shared an Instagram tribute to his collaborator, sharing a selfie of the two on Instagram along with a thoughtful caption.

“I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse,” he wrote. “She walked in the room and she was everything I’d hope she’d be. Never change cardi! Don’t let this crazy music business change who you are. You posses something that can’t be taught. You’re a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Bruno Mars