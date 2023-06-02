Bruce Springsteen Takes a Hard Fall While Performing Onstage

Bruce Springsteen wasn't born to run upstairs. During the "Born to Run" singer and the E Street Band's concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday, Springsteen, 73, fell on stage while performing, though the rocker quickly recovered from the tumble.

The scary incident occurred as Springsteen performed the 2020 track "Ghosts" off his Letter to You album. As the Grammy winner turned away from the cheering crowd and began to walk up the stage stairs with a guitar around his neck, he seemed to misjudge his step, causing him to fall face-first onto the stage. Video shared on social media showed Springsteen using his left hand, which was still holding the microphone, to break his fall.

Thank goodness nothing happened to Bruce Springsteen when he fell on stage last night🇳🇱 – May 27, 2023#brucespringsteen #Springsteen pic.twitter.com/VqIf0gbuhk — HellesBruceCorner (@JustMyBSCorner) May 28, 2023

Thankfully, the fall didn't seem to be too serious. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer immediately rolled onto his back, unhooked the guitar off his arm and sat up, with a member of the band and a crew member helping him back to his feet. The guitar in his hand was not damaged in the fall. As the audience applauded Springsteen, the "Dancing in the Dark" singer hilariously yelled, "Goodnight, everybody," though he was obviously joking, as he was only a few songs into the show when the fall occurred, and the concert continued without further issue.

The onstage tumble sparked plenty of comments from fans, with one person tweeting, "Thank goodness nothing happened to Bruce Springsteen when he fell on stage last night." Another social media user wrote, "He's going down, down, down, down...but he got up and is OK."

Springsteen is in the middle of the European leg of his ongoing tour, which continues through July 25. The singer will then head to North America for a string of shows from Aug. 9 through Dec. 10. Springsteen's tour has already treated fans to plenty of surprises. Back in April, former First Lady Michelle Obama joined The Boss on stage at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Spain. Obama, who was joined by actress Kate Capshaw (who is married to Steven Spielberg) and Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, performed backup vocals for "Glory Days," the former first lady also taking her turn with a tambourine. Insider reported at the time that Obama's husband, Barack Obama, was seen smiling and encouraging his wife from the crowd. Prior to the performance, the former president, Spielberg and their spouses joined Springsteen and his wife for dinner.