British Rocker Dies: Moody Blues Singer and Bassist John Lodge Was 82

John Lodge, the longtime singer, songwriter and bassist for the Moody Blues, has died. He was 82.

Lodge’s family announced the musician’s passing Friday on his Facebook page, saying that he died “suddenly and unexpectedly.” Lodge “peacefully slipped away” while “surrounded by his loved-ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly,” they revealed.

“As anyone who knew this massive hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith,” Lodge’s family wrote. The British rocker married wife Kirsten in 1968, and the two shared children Emily and Kristian.

English musician and bass guitarist with The Moody Blues, John Lodge pictured live on stage performing the album Blue Jays in 1975. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

“He was never happier than being on stage – he was ‘Just a ‘Singer in a Rock and Roll Band’ and he adored performing with his band and son-in-law, Jon (vocalist with YES), and being able to continue sharing this music with his fans,” the family continued. “It gave him even more joy to be able to work with his daughter Emily and son Kristian and spend time watching his grandson John-Henry play football and dream of him playing for Birmingham City one day!”

Their statement continued, “We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness, and his absolute and never-ending support. We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us. As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Lodge of The Moody Blues performs onstage at Fred Kavli Theatre on July 29, 2023 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

While Lodge’s family made it clear they wouldn’t be making “any further comments,” they left fans with the late artist’s song “Whispering Angels” while they “take a moment to reflect on this incredible man who touched so many lives.”

Lodge joined the Moody Blues in 1966, two years after the Birmingham band formed and following the exits of Denny Laine and Clint Warwick. He would play on well-known albums, including 1967’s Days Of Future Passed, 1968’s In Search Of The Lost Chord, and 1977’s Octave. Lodge also wrote many songs for the band, including “Isn’t Life Strange” and “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band).”