Brandy Speaks Out After Abruptly Leaving Stage Mid-Performance

Brandy has broken her silence after abruptly exiting the stage Saturday in the middle of her concert performance with Monica.

The singer, 46, shockingly left the stage at the United Center in Chicago during The Boy Is Mine Tour, saying, “Give me one second, y’all.” Brandy did not return to the stage for the rest of the concert, and the audience left without hearing her iconic track with Monica, “The Boy Is Mine.”

The following day, Brandy took to Instagram to thank everyone for their “overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — [their] prayers.”

(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

“I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint,” she wrote. “Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance.”

“I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling okay,” the “Missing You” singer went on. “With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts.”

“I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism, and to the entire crew for their continued care and support,” Brandy added. “I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward.”

The star concluded, “Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me. I look forward to returning to the stage — stronger and more grateful than ever — alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis.”

Monica, 44, went on to share Brandy’s statement on her Instagram Story.

The two musicians kicked off their joint tour earlier this year, almost three decades after their iconic 1998 collaboration topped the charts.

“Stepping into this tour feels like a full-circle moment,” Brandy told Essence earlier this month. “It’s a chance to honor where we’ve come from, to celebrate the people who’ve supported us from the very beginning, and to share the stage in a way that feels fresh, powerful and deeply connected to who we are now. It’s emotional, it’s inspiring, and it reminds me that music really is timeless.”

Looking back on the success of “The Boy Is Mine,” the Cinderella star called it “so much bigger” than just a hit.

“At the time, it was two young women coming together, bringing our voices and our stories into one moment—and the world connected with it in a way we couldn’t have imagined,” she recalled. “To see how that song connected with people all over the world—and still does—is such a blessing. For me, it represented sisterhood and the power of collaboration.”

Brandy added, “Now, all these years later, it feels like a landmark in R&B history, but also a reminder of how far we’ve come as women and as artists. It’s humbling to know that a song can stand the test of time like that, and it inspires me to keep creating music that resonates across generations.”