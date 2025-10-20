Beloved R&B Singer Reveals Temporary Paralysis of Vocal Cords

Legendary R&B singer Monica recently revealed a shocking diagnosis.

Last week, the singer began her hotly-anticipated “The Boy is Mine” tour with Brandy—named after their Grammy-winning, chart-topping collaborative pop hit that was later remixed by Ariana Grande in 2024—but was almost unable to proceed with the tour.

According to an Instagram Live video retrieved from her account, she was diagnosed with a temporary paralysis of her right vocal cord.

In the video, she discusses how glad she is that she could “get the songs out” on the tour stops without too much trouble. “I thank God for where I am because we found out what…two weeks before tour, that my right cord has temporary paralysis,” she said. Brandy was also in the video, and she said that she couldn’t even conceive what her tour mate was “going through vocally.”

The tour began in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 16 and will run until December 7 when it concludes in Houston, Texas.

Monica’s not the only one having issues on the tour. Recently, Brandy had to cut her set short at their Chicago tour stop due to extreme dehydration.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and—most importantly—your prayers,” she wrote on social media. “I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint, everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance. I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production, I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts.”