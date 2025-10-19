Monica and Brandy’s Latest Concert Ends Abruptly, Sparking Confusion and Outrage

Brandy and Monica fans were left dazed and confused after the “I Wanna Be Down” singer exited the stage midway through her set on their highly anticipated Chicago stop of “The Boy Is Mine” tour. The show marked just the second performance of the U.S. tour.

Social media users took to multiple platforms to express that Brandy was seemingly having issues with her sound and left the stage, never to return. Monica closed out the show, which concert goers said she also cut it short, and performed their hit Grammy-award-winning duet alone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At The Boy is Mine Tour in Chicago and Brandy walked out before performing the last 5 songs in her set, including The Boy is Mine Monica stalled for her for a while, but then the lights came on after she finished For You I Will,” one user wrote to X.

“I went to the Chicago The Boy Is Mine Tour stop. Brandy walked off stage & said sum like “give me a sec yall” We never saw her again. Monica came out, monologued, sat, sung and left. No bye, no nothing. Screen went off. Lights came on and they told us to get out. We all were like,” another X user wrote.

Brandy finally broke her silence and revealed she suffered from exhaustion and had to seek medical treatment on the advice of her team. “To my dear fans in Chicago, thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers,” Brandy, 46, tells Us Weekly in a statement. “I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night’s performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance,” she wrote in part and shared to her social media platforms.

“I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK with having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical,” she continues in her statement. “Unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production, I really appreciate everyone’s best efforts.”

She concluded: Brandy adds, “I’m deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support. I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward. Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me.”