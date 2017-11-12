Brand New Frontman Accused of Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

Jesse Lacey, the frontman for rock band Brand New, has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Lacey put out a statement Saturday, admitting to have “hurt people,” but did not mention the specific allegation.

“So while we are on the topic of outing famous and semi-famous creeps, anyone want to speak up about Jesse Lacey from Brand New?” Facebook user Brian K. Diaz asked in a public post.

In the thread, Nicole Elizabeth Garey left several comments detailing her alleged interactions with Lacey. As Uproxx points out, Garey claims Lacey “solicited nudes from me starting when I was 15 and he was 24.”

“Manipulated the hell out of me, demanded specific poses/settings/clothing, demeaned me, and made it clear that my sexuality was the only thing I had to offer,” Garey, who is now 30, continued. “He knew what he was doing was sh—y so he wouldn’t touch me until I was 19. I should’ve known better by then, but he had screwed me up so much psychologically that all I wanted was his approval. It f—ed me up to the point that I STILL have nightmares and wakeup in a sweat. I still breakdown and have panic attacks when people play Brand New in a bar. JESSE LACEY IS A PIECE OF SH-T.”

She went on to accuse Lacey of making her watch him masturbate on Skype. Garey says she took screenshots and they are “probably on a computer in my basement if I ever really wanted to rehash my past that much (I don’t think I do).”

Lacey posted a lengthy statement on Brand New’s Facebook page. However, he didn’t specifically mention Garey’s allegations.

“I am sorry for how I have hurt people, mistreated them, lied, and cheated. I am sorry for ignoring the way in which my position, status, and power as a member of a band affected the way people viewed me or their approach to their interactions with me. And I am sorry for how often I have not afforded women the respect, support, or honesty that they deserved, and which is their right. I believe in the equality and autonomy of all, but in my life I have been more of a detriment to these ideals than an advocate,” he wrote.

Kevin Devine, a musician who has toured with Brand New, also issued a statement on the allegations, notes Pitchfork.

“I believe that it is critically important to really listen to & hear people who speak out about abuse of power & sexual misconduct,” Devine wrote. “I fully support that decision in this situation, which I’m sure was incredibly difficult, and I hope she is supported in the next part of her journey toward healing. I had not heard the story prior to it being made public yesterday. I’m heartbroken for her & for every person who absorbs & subsequently has to figure out how to live with this type of trauma. We all need to do a lot better, myself very much included.”

Brand New has released five albums since 2001, including this year’s Science Fiction. Lacey said the band would likely break up in “14 months” during a performance in October.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Brand New