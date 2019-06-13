Bonnaroo Attendees Compare It to Fyre Festival After Waiting in Entry Line for Hours

Bonnaroo attendees are not feeling the love this year after waiting in line for hours to gain entry into the music and arts festival.

Many took to social media to complain to the festival when they hadn’t moved from their spot in line on the side of a busy highway for multiple hours. Plenty of Twitter users said they’d waited in line for over eight hours and even compared it to the infamously unorganized Fyre Festival of 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is insanity. Vet roo-er here – [Bonnaroo] this is the worst mess I have ever seen. 8 hours after being rerouted onto Hillsboro [Highway] and NO END IN SIGHT. WHERE THE COMM AT???” one angry attendee wrote, adding, “y’all need to credit our wristbands or a drink or some food or SOMETHING for this bulls—. Y’all on some Fyre fest s—.”

Another tweeted, “[Bonnaroo] You are endangering lives. We better get a hell of a goodie bag as an apology. I paid for four days of festival, and I’m getting three days. You owe me a hundred dollars at least.”

“The lineup for Bonnaroo 2020 will be dropped before we get out of this line,” another wrote.

Hey @Bonnaroo I know you’re just going to ignore this and continue posting posts about how much fun people are having, but my best friend and her boyfriend have been stranded on the side of Hillsboro highway for over 6 hours. Can you like, idk, at least give people an update? — Anna Blackwell (@AnnaH_Blackwell) June 13, 2019

So far Bonnaroo 2019 just Fyre Featival: The Tennesequel — Ian Foster (@IanFoster13) June 13, 2019

If any woman was pregnant when she got on this line, her child is already old enough to go to Bonnaroo and is probably on this same line — Christina Esposito (@ChrisTinaFey_) June 13, 2019

On some real shit, if you’re not willing to wait a couple hours in line for Bonnaroo then you’re not a real Roo OG. First time I came to bonnaroo I waited in line 8+ hours. Pulled on the farm at sunrise. Still had an amazing time. 5th year back. Positive Vibes people. — chelsey not chelsea (@whatitdofufu) June 13, 2019

Plenty more responded to an ill-timed tweet from the festival announcing that it had sold out of 2019 tickets for the weekend. “THANK YOU Bonnaroovians! We are officially sold out of 2019 tickets. Get ready for an AMAZING weekend of positivity and music,” the tweet read.

“I’ll see you on Day 4 when I finally get through these lines!” someone responded.

“I hope I get to at least hear the music from the Hillsboro Highway,” another said.

“What the hell is going on with the traffic control this year? Going on hour 7 this is ridiculous,” someone else wrote.

“This is absolutely egregious. You cannot focus on sales when thousands of people are stranded. It is embarrassing and pitiful. Going on 7 hour wait in the car on top of 12 hour drive, and there has to be at least 5 miles of still vehicles behind me,” another said.

While the Manchester, Tennessee festival starts allowing attendees to enter on Wednesday, it’s set to kick off its music acts at noon on Thursday, and runs through Sunday night. Plenty of big names are headlining the festival, like Phish, Childish Gambino, The Avett Brothers, Post Malone, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Cardi B, Walk the Moon and The National.

At press time the festival had not offered a public statement about the long entry lines.

Photo credit: Twitter / @thewhat_podcast