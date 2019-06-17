Bonnaroo 2019: Cardi B Forced to Perform in Bath Robe After Surprise Wardrobe Malfunction

Rapper Cardi B is known for wearing some outrageous outfits on stage, but her outfit during her Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival performance Sunday night in Manchester, Tennessee, was surprisingly common. She wore a bathrobe for most of the show thanks to a wardrobe malfunction.

“I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip,” Cardi, who originally came out wearing a skin-tight, rainbow-colored jumpsuit, told the crowd after performing a couple of songs. She then disappeared from the stage for a few minutes while the audience stayed busy singing Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

Cardi then came out to perform the rest of the set, simply wearing a white bathrobe.

“We gonna keep it moving, baby,” she told the crowd. “We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this f—ing robe, but we gonna do it!”

Cardi’s 45-minute set included almost every hit she has had in the past three years. She performed “I Like It,” “Money,” “Please Me,” “Finesse” and “Girls Like You” before ending the show with her breakthrough song “Bodak Yellow.”

The “Please Me” rapper has had a difficult few weeks thanks to her troubles with plastic surgery, which forced her to cancel several shows before Bonnaroo. In May, she told a crowd at Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival she should have cancelled the performance because of a recent liposuction procedure.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she told the crowd. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back! Let’s go!”

Cardi also told Entertainment Tonight she had a post-pregnancy breast augmentation, adding, “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f—ed me up. She did. She so did.”

Cardi then took her doctors’ advice and did postpone some shows, even though she did not want to.

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” Cardi told fans in an Instagram Live video. “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but like, health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

She also shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing off her swollen feet and stomach.

Last week, Cardi told fans she was done with plastic surgery.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b– I ain’t getting surgery again… but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” Cardi wrote on June 12.

Amid all the drama, Cardi lashed out at fans who criticized her for getting liposuction in the first place.

“I do whatever the f— I want to do with my body, I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they were not gonna lift themselves… So yeah, I had to get f—ing surgery.”

Cardi, 26, shares 11-month-old daughter Kulture with her husband, rapper Offset.

Photo Credit: PopCulture.com / John Connor Coulston