Blackberry Smoke Drummer Brit Turner Dead at 57 Following Cancer Battle

Musician Brit Turner, longtime drummer for Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke, has died. He was 57. Turner died following a battle with glioblastoma — a form of brain cancer — which he was diagnosed with in 2022.

Blackberry Smoke shared the sad news in a post on Instagram. "It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother [Brit Turner] has moved on from this life. If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet."

Turner's band continued, "Brit was Blackberry Smoke's True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band. Brit has battled glioblastoma since his diagnosis in the fall of 2022 and fought every day. We ask for prayers for his family and band brothers. More information on arrangements will be forthcoming. Thank you to everyone who has supported and been there for Brit and his family through this fight."

The Mayo Clinic states that "Glioblastoma is a type of cancer that starts as a growth of cells in the brain or spinal cord." The condition spreads quickly and "forms from cells called astrocytes that support nerve cells."

Many of Turner's fellow rock musicians have since paid tribute to the late drummer, with Slayer guitarist Gary Holt commenting, "So sorry to hear this. My condolences to his friends family and band mates," alongside a series of broken heart emojis. Rock producer Butch Walker added, "My longtime brother has moved on. I am heartbroken and have been crying all night but I know he's finally at peace. Long live Brit Turner."