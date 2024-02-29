Celebrity Chef Dead After Cancer Battle: Dave Myers Was 66

Celebrity chef Dave Myers has died, after a battle with cancer. He was 66. Myers was one-half of the Hairy Bikers TV duo, appearing in shows such as The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook and The Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain. He also competed in Strictly Come Dancing Season 11, at the BBC.

Deadline reports that Myers' Hairy Bikers co-star Si King shared the news that Myers passed away "peacefully at home" on Wednesday, surrounded by his wife, King, and another close friend. In a statement shared to social media, King wrote, "Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow."

Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All… pic.twitter.com/VwoZkm8TJI — Hairy Bikers (@HairyBikers) February 29, 2024

"I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime," he continued. "I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

"I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them."

BBC Chief Creative Officer Charlotte Moore added, "Everyone at the BBC is incredibly sad to hear this news. Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions. The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si. Together they made every viewer feel like a friend."

Myers is survived by his wife, Lili, and two stepchildren.