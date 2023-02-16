Police Called to Billie Eilish's Home

Police were called to Billie Eilish's Los Angeles home Wednesday afternoon, even though nothing was wrong. The "Bad Guy" singer's security team and the police discovered that she may have been the victim of a prank. Her family had reason to be concerned it could have been a serious call because it comes just days after Eilish got a five-year restraining order against a stalker.

Several Glendale police department squad cars were spotted parked outside Eilish's home on Wednesday, reports TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet they received a call to check on Eilish's well-being. After the police arrived, they spoke with her team and quickly learned there was no trouble at the home. It appears that someone made a prank call.

Last month, Eilish sought a temporary restraining order against Christopher Anderson, who allegedly visited her family's home several times in December and January. The man professed his love for the 21-year-old singer and hoped to meet her, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Police were called five times and her family filed multiple police reports. The incidents caused "substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress" over the safety of herself, her parents, and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, Eilish claimed.

On Feb. 10, TMZ confirmed Eilish was granted a five-year protection order, which also covers her parents and Finneas. The restraining order says Anderson, 39, must stay at least 100 yards away from Eilish, her family, and her parents' house. He is also barred from contacting Eilish on social media or coming close to her cars and workplace. If he violates these terms, the police can arrest him.

Eilish shot to fame with her hit debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which won three Grammys. She asl won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Bad Guy," while Finneas won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical. Her 2021 album Happier Than Ever was also nominated for Album of the Year. She won an Oscar and Grammy for her No Time to Die title song.

In a new Interview Magazine feature with Lana Del Rey, the two stars talked about learning through social media that not everyone likes their music. "...I have this inevitable feeling of, 'Oh, everyone hates me,'" Eilish said. "With the world of TikTok and social media, there is a level where it's kind of true because there are these videos."

"I keep scrolling and I'm thinking, 'Billie, put your phone away. You're getting tired,'" Eilish later continued. "Then I swipe to the next one and it's a video with millions of likes and it's something about how I'm a horrible person. And all these comments are like, 'I'm so glad that you guys are seeing through her.' And I'm like, 'Damn.'"