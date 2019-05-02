Billboard Music Awards: Julianne Hough Reveals Injury Photo After Paula Abdul Hit Her in the Neck With Hat

During the Billboard Music Awards, Julianne Hough suffered a neck injury after Paula Abdul hit her with a hat, and the Dancing with the Stars champ has revealed a photo of the aftermath.

Hough shared the picture on Twitter, showing off what appears to be a towel around her neck.

The Americas Got Talent judge is taking it in stride though, as she is throwing up both her thumbs and donning a big smile.

The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul’s flying hat! Love you, babe!!! 💛💙💜 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/wVDFQKsxBO — Julianne Hough (@juliannehough) May 2, 2019

Hough seems to be wearing the incident as a badge of pride, and many of her followers have commented on how funny the whole situation is.

“Your reaction was adorable and perfection! Moment of the night!!” one fan commented.

Good thing she didn’t borrow Oddjobs hat… pic.twitter.com/31yoaCwiz9 — TimmyTech📺 (@TimmyTechTV) May 2, 2019

“You got caught in a hit and run!” someone else joked.

“Was the hat made of brick, I’m confused,” another person quipped.

Paula doing her best Billie Jean impression. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xDZp9VHDzW — Daniel Richardson (@DaniMacYo) May 2, 2019

Many watchers were confused about Hough wearing a towel around her neck.

“How did her neck break???” one person asked, to which another replied, “Lmao, her neck didn’t break. A neck brace is used for support to limit motion and warm the muscles during any neck pain until it’s relieved.”

It’s for sure a towel. Lmao. People seemed really convinced she was claiming her neck was broken just because they thought they saw a “brace”. I was pointing out that brace does not equal broken neck regardless. 🤣🤣 — PK (@SassMasterKate) May 2, 2019

Some thought that maybe the she was actually wearing a neck brace to be dramatic, with one user commenting, “I feel like the [neck] brace is a plea for attention, it’s a hat, couldn’t hurt that bad at all to get hit by. I been beamed in the head happy drunk by a flying two litter and kept walking no brace.”

A fan then explained that “it’s a towel she used as a JOKE.”

ya need to put ur Kitana on, gurl! Next time come prepared with your war fan. There’s no honor in being slain by Kung Lao’s razor-rimmed hat. That was a Fatality! #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/Y4knrL6IRh — π (@JackBau55189269) May 2, 2019

Following Hough’s post, Abdul retweeted it and added a comment, saying, “OMG IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love.”

Luckily, Hough appears to be just fine.