Billboard Awards: Drake Thanks ‘Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark During Acceptance Speech

Drake dropped a Game of Thrones reference during his acceptance speech at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards that had many fans reliving their emotions about the Battle of Winterfell.

“Thank you to the Billboards, I need a glass of champagne… and oh, shoutout to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week, eh!” Drake said onstage after winning an award for his hit album, Scorpion.

The comment made many viewers and fans of the HBO drama jump with glee on social media, happy to see the rapper was just as invested with the final season as the rest of the world.

Drake at the #BBMAs: “Shoutout Arya Stark for putting in that work last week” 😂 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ci6FlVrKlm — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 2, 2019

“Shout out to the bro [Drake] for shouting out Arya like that,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Drake would’ve wore an Arya Stark jersey if he could’ve… Anyways she dead next week now – RIP,” another fan said, sensing the rapper might have sealed her fate for the comment.

“Drake giving Arya Stark a shout out for ‘putting in that work’ at the Billboards much more satisfying than a politics speech !” another fan wrote.

“Wow [Drake] just high-key shouting out Arya in his speech, Big Mood,” another viewer commented.

Many fans jumped on the theory that Drake might have really just jinxed Arya’s chances of survival with his shoutout, especially after her heroic efforts in the latest episode.

Guys, it’s over. Arya gonna die in the next episode next week. Thanks Drake. https://t.co/efZq6mea5W — Jared Jesulaitis (@JaredOn1017) May 2, 2019

“keep Arya Stark‘s name out of your bad luck ass mouth,” another user commented.

“GODDAMNIT, [Drake] you keep ya cursed ass hands and words away from [Maisie Williams] and Arya Stark. I swear if she gets got in [Game of Thrones] now, I’m on yo head. I’m on [Norm]’s head. I’m on all of Toronto’s head,” another fan said, seemingly getting heated.

“Drake’s frontrunning is iconic at this point but if history is any indication Arya is toast,” another user wrote.

“Everyone’s made the same Drake/Arya dead joke. comedy is dying,” one user lamented.

Arya Stark (Maisie Willaims) famously was the one to finally kill off the Night King in the climactic final moments of the epic Battle of Winterfell. After many of the brave soldiers in the army of the living had been slaughtered by the dead, and the king was about to kill Bran, Arya appeared out of nowhere and killed the mysterious antagonist.

The king’s death led to the demise of the Army of the Dead. With their threat annihilated, the living are left to fight amongst each other for the Iron Throne in the remaining three episodes of the series.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.