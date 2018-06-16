Beyonce, Jay-Z Surprise Fans With ‘Everything Is Love’ Album Release

Beyoncé Knowles and JAY-Z fans were surely not ready, but the royal couple of Hip Hop shocked the world by releasing a surprise joint album together at the end of their On The Run II tour stop in London Saturday.

Available for streaming exclusively on Tidal, the album is the followup project to Beyoncé’s iconic Lemonade and JAY-Z’s 4:44.

The pair is currently in the middle of their second joint world tour, with many fans speculating they would release new music together at some point in 2018.

Along with the album, titled Everything is Love and credited to The Carters, the pair also released the music video for first single “APES**T.”

The album includes nine brand new tracks. The project begins with “Summer,” a sun-soaked jam about “being in each others’ arms.”

The first song is followed by “Apesh—”, “Boss,” “Nice”, “Friends,” “Heard About Us,” “Black Effect” and concludes with “LoveHappy”.

In the couple’s track “Boss,” Entertainment Tonight reports, 6-year-old Blue Ivy makes an appearance to give a shoutout to siblings Rumi and Sir.

“Shout out to Rumi & Sir, love Blue,” the child says.

According to Pitchfork, rumors have always been around about the Carters teaming up for an album. The reports escalated in March when the couple announced their OTR II joint tour.

JAY also teased the collaboration to The New York Times, saying a project with Knowles had been in the works since the pair were working on their previous albums.

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session,” he said at the time. “And we started making music together.” He explained that, because Bey’s music was progressing more quickly, Lemonade ended up coming out “as opposed to the joint album that [they] were working on.”

Jay and Bey are on the road for OTR II through the fall. Their most recent collaboration was on DJ Khaled’s “Top Off” along with Future. JAY also featured his wife on the Grammy-NOMINATED “Family Feud” from 4:44. They last toured together in 2014.

The album comes a day after tour attendees made headlines, speculating the “Love on Top” singer might be pregnant again.

Beyoncé gave birth to the twins a few months after shocking the world with her pregnancy announcement in an artistic photo shoot directed by multimedia artist Awol Erizku.

If Beyoncé is indeed pregnant, it would be the fourth child for her and Jay-Z, which fans are pointing out would be significant as the number four is significant in both entertainer’s lives.

The album arrives on the heels of news that broke earlier this week citing a rumored affair between Beyonce and basketball icon, LeBron James.

The rapper ex-boyfriend of James‘ mother, Da Real Lambo, is claiming James had an affair with Beyoncé and took to Instagram with the allegations, suggesting Beyonce is James’ “mistress” and how she cheated on Jay-Z with James.

In an Instagram post, Lambo wrote that he will be exposing the rumor in a book he’s allegedly writing.