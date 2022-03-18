Beyonce and Solange’s Father Makes Major Sale to Have Own ‘King Richard’ Origin Film

Mathew Knowles is taking a note from King Richard and wants to show the world through film how he helped shape the mega careers of his famous daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. Knowles is the former manager of Destiny’s Child, the group that the “Formation” singer led. He also managed the solo careers for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Solange, and others for several years before parting ways professionally. Now, he’s planning to tell his story similar to how King Richard showcased how Venus and Serena Williams’ parents molded them into international tennis champions. According to Deadline, the origin story is part of a wide-ranging deal with investment fund APX Capital Group.

Knowles sold his Music World Entertainment Group to the company and will merge its film and TV division within APX Capital Group. The report notes that as part of the deal, Knowles will manage this new division, which will be responsible for a $275 million fund for film and TV co-productions between the U.S. and Italy.

The first major project Knowles is spearheading is The Mathew Knowles Story. The film will trace his story of how he went from earning six figures as an executive with Kinkos to managing his daughters’ careers. As part of the deal, the company will own 10,000 hours of footage depicting the history of the Knowles family courtesy of never-before-seen images, videos and music.

Knowles will also develop, finance and produce a range of diverse content across feature films, scripted series and documentaries. He says this deal is a major milestone in his career.

“The decision to partner with APX Capital Group is well made and corresponds to Music World Entertainment Group’s intent to expand its film and television portfolio,” he said in a statement. “Through this unique collaboration and as head of this new division under APX I’ll be able to share the story of my life by combining compelling storytelling with access to exceptional talent and music that will both entertain and emphasize a cultural awareness that’s necessary now more than ever. This is the story of my life, and I am honored to be able to transmit it even further through this alliance.”