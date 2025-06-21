Beloved Singer Dies of ALS Complications: Geirr Lystrup Was 76

Another sad passing in the music world broke this past week, following the recent losses of The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Sly Stone, Lou Christie, Gustiwiw and Yarbrough & Peoples’ and Cavin Yarbrough.

International singer-songwriter Geirr Lystrup has died, according to NRK. ALS was the cause of death; doctors diagnosed the revered Norwegian artist, whose discography includes records for both the mainstream and children’s audiences, with the disease 6 months ago.

A funeral is set for Friday at Innlandet County’s Brumunddal Church. Lystrup’s exact date of death was not disclosed.

The multi-time Norwegian-Grammy winner, whose versions of children’s songs like “Vi Har Ei tulle” and “Biåmann, Biåmann Bukken Min” are highly streamed by families around the globe, was still working on music in his final months. A posthumous message appeared on Lystrup’s Facebook page on Thursday about a farewell song. NRK reports the late singer requested the message be published after he departed.

“The exciting party that started with a scream at the maternity clinic in Lillehammer and ended with the last toast with home nursing in Ringsaker,” the translated message reads. “The party is over and the boat quietly glides away from shore. I had planned to leave behind an entire album of love songs, but I couldn’t finish more than this farewell song: ‘Spør fjorden’ is a greeting post festum, a caress to you, dear, and to the rest of my family and to all my friends.

“Take care of your precious time and each other.”