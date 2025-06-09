Sly Stone Dead: Legendary Sly and The Family Stone Frontman Was 82

Sly Stone, who made music history as the frontman for the band Sly and The Family Stone, died Monday in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. He was 82.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and The Family Stone,” Stone’s family shared in a statement with TMZ Monday.

Stone’s family revealed that after a “prolonged battle with COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]” and “other underlying health issues,” the 1993 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee passed away “peacefully” Monday while surrounded by his three children, extended family and his “closest friend.”

Musician Sly Stone of the psychedelic soul group “Sly And The Family Stone” performs at the 1969 Woodstock Festival on August 17, 1969 in Bethel, New York. (Photo by Warner Bros/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

“While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come,” they wrote, continuing, “Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable.”

Stone recently completed the screenplay for his life story, his family revealed, “in a testament to his enduring creative spirit.” This is a project Stone’s family is “eager to share with the world in due course” and follows a memoir published in 2024.

They concluded, “We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly’s life and his iconic music.”

Sly was born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas, in 1943. In 1967, Sly and The Family Stone, which also included two of Stone’s actual siblings, began performing together, and they would go on to release massive hits including “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” In 1969, the band performed at Woodstock, but Stone’s drug use began to take a toll on the band in the early ’70s.

Stone had largely stayed out of the public eye over the past three decades, but in 2023, he released his memoir Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin). In 2025, Questlove released the documentary Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius), which told the story of Stone’s rise and fall. Stone was not featured on camera during the documentary due to his health.