Young Singer Found Dead After Slipping and Falling: Gustiwiw Was 25

Indonesian singer Gusti Irwan Wibowo, better known among fans as Gustiwiw, has died at age 25.

The singer and songwriter, known for singles like “Icik Icik Bum Bum” and “Diculik Cinta,” died Sunday after slipping and falling at a guesthouse in Lembang, Java, Indonesia.

“This morning there was a report of someone dying at a guesthouse. After checking his identity, the initials were GIW, a public figure,” Head of Public Relations of Cimahi Sub-regional Police, First Police Inspector Gofur Supangkat confirmed.

According to Supangkat, Gustiwiw was found “lying face down” at around 6 a.m. local time Sunday in the bathroom of a close friend’s guest house where he’d been staying over the weekend. The musician had last been seen alive at around 2 a.m. when he went into the bathroom. When he did not return, his friend attempted to call for him at around 3 a.m., but did not get a response. Several hours later, at around 6 a.m., the friend “asked for help from the inn’s security and broke down the bathroom door.”

A police examination found no signs of foul play, and Supangkat said “police have checked the location and coordinated with the family, and the family accepts this as an accident.”

Gustiwiw was the son of one of Indonesia’s senior musicians, Timur Priyono, and was a prominent Indonesian-born musician, songwriter, and music producer himself, per Suara Merdeka. He is known for songs such as “Diculik Cinta,” “Lanjut Perjuangan Kita!,” and “Icik Icik Bum Bum,” and gained further fame with the release of his album Duh Gusti in 2023, CNN Indonesia reported. The 10-track album featured songs like “Cerita Salah Tingkah,” “Terpapar Asmara,” and “Cantikmu Bijaksana.” His most release, the single “Icik Icik Bum Bum,” released this year.

According to singer Vidi Aldiano, he and Gustiwiw were planning to collaborate together on an upcoming project.

“Had plans to do a show with you, but God called you first,” the star sharing on his Instagram Stories. “Rest in peace, good people. Thank you you for making my day and many people happy with your presence, you will be missed.”

Gustiwiw also brought his musical talents to the screen, working as a composer for the soundtrack of GJLS: Ibuku Ibu Ibu.

Paying tribute to the musician on what would become his final Instagram post on Thursday, one fan wrote, “legend gusti, rest in love.” Somebody else commented, “Rest in love gus.”