Beloved Drummer Dies From Heart Attack: Russell Batiste Jr. Was 57

Russell Batiste Jr., drummer of the Funky Meters and numerous other bands, passed away at home in LaPlace, New Orleans on Saturday at the age of 57. It was a heart attack that caused his death, Damon Batiste told The New Orleans Advocate.

In addition to his own Orkestra from da Hood and Russell Batiste & Friends, Batiste played in the Meters, the Funky Meters, George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners, Dumpstaphunk, Bonerama, Papa Grows Funk, the Wild Magnolias, and the Joe Krown Trio, among others.

My deepest condolences go to the family of Russell Batiste Jr. of the famed Batiste musical family of the New Orleans area. I salute his life well lived and his dedication to the funkiest drumming.



He also was a member of the all-star trio Vida Blue featuring Phish keyboardist Page McConnell and Allman Brothers Band and Dead & Company bassist Oteil Burbridge. Additionally, he participated in the trio Vida Blue with Phish keyboardist Page McConnell, Allman Brothers Band, and Dead & Company bassist Oteil Burbridge. "Russell was a major economic development engine by himself," Damon Batiste told the publication. "He gave all of his blood, sweat and tears to other groups when he was young."

Despite having an international reputation, he preferred performing in local clubs rather than traveling the world – Mick Jagger praised Batiste's drumming. A few days before the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Russell Batiste performed a pop-up show with his famous cousin Jon Batiste at the Maple Leaf. Jon Batiste appeared entertained by Russell's energy onstage.

A native of New Orleans, David Russell Batiste Jr. grew up in a musical family, learning many instruments. His father, David Batiste Sr., was a principal in the pioneering New Orleans funk band the Gladiators, which evolved into the Batiste Brothers Band. David Jr. used his middle name, Russell, to avoid confusion with his father. Both he and Damon joined the Batiste Brothers Band as children.

As Young Gifted & Black, the brothers performed at Jazz Fest in 1978 and as The Batiste Brothers Band the following year.

Russell was a drummer for the Marching 100 marching band at St. Augustine High School. He graduated from Southern University in 1983, where he studied under the late jazz saxophonist Edward "Kidd" Jordan. After leaving Southern, he became Charmaine Neville's drummer.

Over the next four decades, he was integral to New Orleans' music scene. After the departure of original Meters drummer Joseph "Zigaboo" Modeliste in the mid-80s, he became prominent as a drummer in a later incarnation of the renowned New Orleans funk band the Meters.

Nocentelli left the Meters, so keyboardist Art Neville and bassist George Porter Jr. started the Funky Meters with Batiste on drums and Brian Stoltz on guitar. The band played rousing versions of classic Meters songs to audiences nationwide. Batiste battled addiction during those years but eventually overcame it.

Music has always been an integral part of Russell Batiste's life. During the COVID lockdown, Russell Batiste & Friends continued to rehearse most Tuesdays at the closed B.B. King's club on Decatur. In an Instagram video, he posted a picture of himself with classmates of the St. Augustine class of 1983, watching his alma mater, St. Augustine, play against Edna Karr on Sep. 23. On Oct. 20-22, he was scheduled to perform with his own band, the Gladiators, and Nocentelli at the NOLA Funk Fest at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.