BBMAs: Taylor Swift Ravaged by Twitter for Copying Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Coachella Performance

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie opened the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night with the first live performance of their duet, “ME!,” with the colorful segment featuring flying umbrellas, numerous dancers and a marching band.

The latter of those elements was also included in Beyoncé‘s 2018 Coachella headlining performance, which was chronicled in her recent Netflix documentary, Homecoming, leading some Beyoncé fans on Twitter to accuse Swift of copying the artist with her BBMAs performance. Both performances began with a marching band and a whistle, with both Swift and Beyoncé stepping onto their respective stages as the band played before striking a pose.

Beyoncé fans were not happy about the moment, with many expressing their thoughts on Twitter.

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST BIT TF OUTTA BEYONCE ON THE BILLBOARD AWARDS … I’m 💀😭😭😭💀💀💀💀 where is the beyhive???? pic.twitter.com/hWvRcKK4an — Jamilah Michelle (@jamilahmichelle) May 2, 2019

TS: Beyoncé can I copy your homework? Bey: Sure just change it up a little so it doesn’t look obviously pic.twitter.com/4ixhJkbi5s — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 2, 2019

I see that Taylor Swift watched Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” more than once. #BBMAs — Erin Ashley (@ellhah) May 2, 2019

One person accused Swift of “gentrifying” Beyoncé’s performance.

I don’t know if y’all are seeing this but Taylor Swift is gentrifying Beyonce’s Coachella performance right now — Guide Lee (@Chuck_Des) May 2, 2019

Amid the backlash, Swift’s fans stepped in to defend the star.

it’s funny because @taylorswift13 did the marching band reference in the #youbelongwithme video (remember how that bested #singleladies at the #vmas?)& on her #fearless tour. but somehow y’all think she just ripped off @Beyonce by having a drumline tonight? y’all bye. #meonbbmas — rich houser (@rich_houser) May 2, 2019

I AM SICK AND TIRED OF YOU ALL ATTACKING @taylorswift13 HER PERFORMANCE HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH BEYONCÉ. LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE. SHE JUST WANTS TO BE FUCKING HAPPY OMFG YALL ARE TRASH. — sami (@sraihane1) May 2, 2019

Some wrote that the similar elements weren’t unique to either woman.

beyonce invented standing on stage with two legs how could taylor do that ??? SHE’S A COPY CAT BEYONCE DID THAT FIRST 😡😡😡 https://t.co/Jv3iOjaB5s — m (@slaylegend_13) May 2, 2019

Girl, it’s drums… Beyoncé wasn’t the first to use drums in a performance and Taylor definitely isn’t either. Beyoncé had a whole as band and Taylor had just drums. Y’all need to stop comparing the most general things just because you don’t like Taylor. https://t.co/ORySBD7tQf — t⭐️ (@reputytion) May 2, 2019

“Dear Beyhive, Beyoncé did not originate the idea of having marching band style drums in a performance, and no one ‘owns’ that idea either,” added another Swift fan. “It’s also wrong to pin 2 talented, amazing women against each other. What’s the point? Sincerely, Swifties.”

