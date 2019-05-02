Music

BBMAs: Taylor Swift Ravaged by Twitter for Copying Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Coachella Performance

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie opened the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night with the first […]

Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie opened the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night with the first live performance of their duet, “ME!,” with the colorful segment featuring flying umbrellas, numerous dancers and a marching band.

The latter of those elements was also included in Beyoncé‘s 2018 Coachella headlining performance, which was chronicled in her recent Netflix documentary, Homecoming, leading some Beyoncé fans on Twitter to accuse Swift of copying the artist with her BBMAs performance. Both performances began with a marching band and a whistle, with both Swift and Beyoncé stepping onto their respective stages as the band played before striking a pose.

Beyoncé fans were not happy about the moment, with many expressing their thoughts on Twitter.

One person accused Swift of “gentrifying” Beyoncé’s performance.

Amid the backlash, Swift’s fans stepped in to defend the star.

Some wrote that the similar elements weren’t unique to either woman.

“Dear Beyhive, Beyoncé did not originate the idea of having marching band style drums in a performance, and no one ‘owns’ that idea either,” added another Swift fan. “It’s also wrong to pin 2 talented, amazing women against each other. What’s the point? Sincerely, Swifties.”

