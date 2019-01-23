Backstreet Boys Admit Their ‘Biggest Piece of Crap’ Song

The Backstreet Boys recently spoke very candidly about their career, and even admit to what they believe is their “biggest piece of crap” song ever.

In a new video shared to their YouTube channel, nearly all of the guys agreed that “If You Want It to Be Good Girl (Get Yourself a Bad Boy)” — from 1997s Backstreet’s Back, their sophomore album — is the worst song they ever recorded.

“That song should’ve never been recorded. It is the biggest piece of crap,” AJ McLean said of the tune, with Kevin Richardson adding that he thinks the track is “horrible.”

Find out what our least favorite BSB song is in the final episode of #DNAuary! 😉 Watch here: //t.co/Y7LfEY1mHo pic.twitter.com/oRx7QF7lwB — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) January 23, 2019

Brian Littrell had a different take in the song, however, saying, “You know why the fans love that song? Because Nick is singing the whole dang thing.” To which Nick replied, “I don’t really have a song that I don’t like.”

While the video covers the Boys sharing their thoughts and opinions on many subjects, the clip ends on a heartfelt note, with the guys expressing their feelings for one another.

“We’ve been through — and I’m not exaggerating when I say everything together,” McLean said, with Aaron Carter adding, “They are every bit a part of me, all four of them,” and Richardson, saying, “They’re my brothers from another mother.”

Notably, the band is about to release a brand new album, titled DNA. This will be their ninth studio album in their 25+ years as a group together. They are also embarking on the DNA World Tour, which is said to be their biggest arena tour in the past 18 years, according to PEOPLE.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Chances,” our tenth studio album #BSBDNA and our #DNAWorldTour in 2019! Get all the information on //t.co/hfKjQlfxDf //t.co/xYBel42Vp2 — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 9, 2018

In a recent conversation with the outlet, McLean opened up about the upcoming album and tour, saying, “We are stoked to finally be here again gearing up for a new album, new tour, and brand new single.”

“There are so many amazing things we have up our sleeves. It’s really nice to see the actual payday when we’ve been busting our butt in the studio. We’ve been working on this record for quite some time now, it’s finally about to be sooner or later presented to the world,” he went on to say.

DNA will be released on Jan. 25, and the DNA World Tour is scheduled to kick-off in May.