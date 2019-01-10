‘Baby Shark’ Song Debuts at No. 32 on Hot Billboard 100

Move over Rolling Stones, because there’s a new “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo” topping the chart. The viral 2016 “Baby Shark Dance” made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100, ranking even higher than Lil Wayne’s “Uproar.”

The song, released by the South Korean children’s brand Pinkfong, debuted at No. 32 on the chart this week, reports the New York Times. The video has been seen more than 2.1 billion times on YouTube, making it the 26th most-watched video in YouTube history, between Calvin Harris’ “This Is What You Came For” with Rihanna and Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa).”

Billboard said “Baby Shark Dance” was streamed 20.8 million times in the past week along, and almost three-quarters of that comes from the video itself.

“Baby Shark Dance” was one of thousands of videos created by SmartStudy’s Pinkfong brand. The Seoul-based company first posted a version of the song in November 2015, then posted the popular updated version in June 2016. The company has created over 100 versions in 11 languages.

Although more than two years old, the song gained traction in the U.S. in September 2018, when Ellen DeGeneres made her own video and James Corden recorded a serious piano take on the song. That same month, Kylie Jenner referenced it on Instagram by simply writing, “maaamaa shark dooo doo doo dooo.” There was also a #BabySharkChallenge to go with it, similar to the “In My Feelings” challenge that swept the country in July.

Pinkfong is striking while the iron is hot, making sure the market is flooded with “Baby Shark” inspired merchandise. The WowWee toy company even signed a deal to make baby shark plush toys that sing the song when hugged. According to USA Today, the toys sold out in two days on Amazon, with third-party sellers now selling them for a significant mark-up. Their original retail price was only $17.

Pinkfong also produced a Baby Shark Sound Book, with nine other songs.

Pinkfong USA chief executive Bin Jeong told the New York Times they plan on making a movie and TV shorts based on “Baby Shark.”

“We are not planning to settle for Baby Shark hitting the music charts and getting YouTube views, but we are developing Pinkfong and Baby Shark into an entertainment brand that will be enjoyed by generations to come,” she said.

The top song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Jan. 12 is Halsey’s “Without Me.” The rest of the Top 10 includes Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” Post Malone & Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco, “Happier” by Mashmello & Bastille, “Giels Like You” by Maroon 5 & Cardi B, “Drip Too Hard” by Lili Baby & Guanna, “Zeze” by Kodak Black with Travis Scott & Offset and Post Malone’s “Better Now.”

