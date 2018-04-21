10 Essential Avicii Songs

EDM superstar Avicii died on Friday, and many fans are turning to the Swedish producer’s top tracks to reflect on his career.
Furthermore, many are sadly only just now hearing of Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, and want to know where to start.
Videos by PopCulture.com
From massive pop songs that have racked up billions of spins, to straight-up dance music bangers, he did it all. Scroll through to discover and/or revisit 10 of Avicii’s essential tracks.
“Wake Me Up”
Year: 2013
Album: True
YouTube Views: 1.5 billion
Spotify Streams: 589 million
“Levels”
Year: 2011
Album: N/A
YouTube Views: 316 million
Spotify Streams: 239 million
“Waiting for Love”
Year: 2015
Album: Stories
YouTube Views: 363 million
Spotify Streams: 452 million
“Hey Brother”
Year: 2013
Album: True
YouTube Views: 352 million
Spotify Streams: 356 million
“The Nights”
Year: 2013
Album: The Days / Nights EP
YouTube Views: 326 million
Spotify Streams: 314 million
“Silhouettes”
Year: 2012
Album: N/A
YouTube Views: 86 million
Spotify Streams: 83 million
“Addicted to You”
Year: 2013
Album: True
YouTube Views: 224 million
Spotify Streams: 151 million
“Lonely Together”
Year: 2017
Album: Avīci (01)
YouTube Views: 95 million
Spotify Streams: 305 million
“Broken Arrows”
Year: 2015
Album: Stories
YouTube Views: 53 million
Spotify Streams: 79 million
“My Feelings For You”
Year: 2010
Album: N/A
YouTube Views: 2.7 million
Spotify Streams: 12.3 million