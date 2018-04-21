10 Essential Avicii Songs

EDM superstar Avicii died on Friday, and many fans are turning to the Swedish producer’s top tracks to reflect on his career.

Furthermore, many are sadly only just now hearing of Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, and want to know where to start.

From massive pop songs that have racked up billions of spins, to straight-up dance music bangers, he did it all. Scroll through to discover and/or revisit 10 of Avicii’s essential tracks.

“Wake Me Up”

Year: 2013

Album: True

YouTube Views: 1.5 billion

Spotify Streams: 589 million

“Levels”

Year: 2011

Album: N/A

YouTube Views: 316 million

Spotify Streams: 239 million

“Waiting for Love”

Year: 2015

Album: Stories

YouTube Views: 363 million

Spotify Streams: 452 million

“Hey Brother”

Year: 2013

Album: True

YouTube Views: 352 million

Spotify Streams: 356 million

“The Nights”

Year: 2013

Album: The Days / Nights EP

YouTube Views: 326 million

Spotify Streams: 314 million

“Silhouettes”

Year: 2012

Album: N/A

YouTube Views: 86 million

Spotify Streams: 83 million

“Addicted to You”

Year: 2013

Album: True

YouTube Views: 224 million

Spotify Streams: 151 million

“Lonely Together”

Year: 2017

Album: Avīci (01)

YouTube Views: 95 million

Spotify Streams: 305 million

“Broken Arrows”

Year: 2015

Album: Stories

YouTube Views: 53 million

Spotify Streams: 79 million

“My Feelings For You”

Year: 2010

Album: N/A

YouTube Views: 2.7 million

Spotify Streams: 12.3 million