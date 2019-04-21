Avicii: Musicians Mourn Producer’s Death 1 Year After His Passing

Music fans and colleagues paid tribute to Avicii on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of his death.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, passed away on April 20, 2018. He was just 28 years old, and he died in a tragic suicide following years of health issues, mental health problems and substance abuse problems.

On the anniversary of Bergling’s passing, his loved ones posted a memorial for him on his personal Twitter account. This led to an outpouring of love and fresh grief for the DJ, which played out on social media.

“Spread positivity through my music, in message and enjoy success but not materialistic success” – Tim, 2018 Forever in our hearts, minds and ears ❤️ pic.twitter.com/olCMdDQlsL — Tim Bergling (@Avicii) April 20, 2019



“‘Spread positivity through my music, in message and enjoy success but not materialistic success,’” read a quote from Bergling on his Twitter account. “Forever in our hearts, minds and ears.”

“I love you brother,” added DJ Carnage.

“It’s been a year since you gone… Still miss you Tim @Avicci,” wrote DJ Yamato.

#RIPAvicii @adamlambert me and @Avicii aka #timbergling at one of our many days in the studio. Tim you will always have a special place in my heart. https://t.co/MgTqJmDnl3 pic.twitter.com/Y3VwnvofQ1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2019



“Forever in our hearts @Avicii,” echoed DJ Arman Aydin.

The Twitter turnout also revealed Bergling’s lasting impact on the world of dance music. His legacy lives on in venues, events and other gatherings he helped build up, in addition to the other artist he inspired.

“Today marks one year since we lost our friend Tim, better known to most of you as Avicii,” read a tweet from PM:AM Recordings. “Honouring the wishes of Avicii’s family, we are releasing the music Tim was working on before his passing. ‘SOS’ is the first track to be released from the album Tim. RIP.”

Today marks one year since we lost our friend Tim, better known to most of you as Avicii. Honouring the wishes of Avicii’s family, we are releasing the music Tim was working on before his passing. ‘SOS’ is the first track to be released from the album ‘Tim’. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hRyxvUzNCN — PM:AM Recordings (@pmamrecordings) April 20, 2019



“1 year ago today we lost a very special person,” added Ministry of Sound, “in memory of Avicii.

“On this date in 2018, the world lost an icon,” wrote the Amsterdam Music Festival account. “Relive @WandWMusic’s heartwarming tribute at AMF 2018 and raise your hands up for @Avicii.”

Bergling suffered numerous afflictions in the final years of his life, both physical and mental. It began in 2012 when he was hospitalized for 11 days in New York City with acute pangreatitis. The DJ had reportedly been drinking in excess consistently, and had to have his appendix and his gallbladder removed in 2014.

Bergling retired from live performances altogether in 2016 as his health continued to deteriorate. Meanwhile, he opened up about the issues with his mental health in 2017 in a documentary titled Avicii: True Stories.

1 year ago today we lost a very special person, in memory of Avicii 🎧 🌷 pic.twitter.com/Y1stPQBla9 — Ministry of Sound (@ministryofsound) April 20, 2019



Bergling passed away in Muscat, Oman, from suicide on April 20, 2018. He was 28 years old.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.