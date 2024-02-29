Avenged Sevenfold Debuts Immersive VR Concert 'Looking Inside'

Avenged Sevenfold is stepping into virtual reality with Looking Inside, a new immersive VR concert experience. The show runs for 26 minutes and pairs the Grammy-nominated band's performance with "custom visual effects to create an immersive experience" that couldn't be brought to life any other way.

Looking Inside is available now for $12.99 in the AmazeVR app, which is available on Meta Quest and the brand-new Apple Vision Pro. The concert features songs from Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life is But a Dream..., as well as the hit songs "Hail to the King" and "Nightmare." Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to view the performance inside the VIP lounge on Avenged Sevenfold's upcoming Life is But a Dream... North American Tour, which kicks off in Buffalo, New York on March 6. Check out the trailer for Looking Inside above.

"Being able to combine the best aspects of what a live show and technology offers is what excites us the most about our VR concert, and what we've created with the two is pretty compelling," Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows said of the VR concert experience, in a press release. "Lots of our fans already know the intricacies of our performances, but I think they're going to be blown away when they can get closer than ever before."

"We're giving Avenged Sevenfold fans a perfect moment frozen in time," added Steve Lee, AmazeVR CEO and Co-Founder. "Our technology allows app goers to preserve and experience the highest quality and detailed performance over and over again. We knew that Avenged Sevenfold was the perfect choice to debut our rock genre, they are constantly challenging the norm, experimenting with new technology, all to prioritize connecting with their fans."

Finally, Warner Records VP of web3 and innovation, Jacqui Bransky, said, "It's a really exciting time to be an artist but also to be a fan. As the music industry continues to shift, Warner Records is always looking for new opportunities to bring our artists to the forefront of the technology space. We are excited to continue creating new immersive opportunities for fans that bring them one step closer to experiencing their favorite artists up-close and personal. AmazeVR have been great partners in bringing this vision to life."