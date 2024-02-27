Rock Band Reunites for First Tour in 14 Years

Early 2000s rock band Something Corporate is reuniting for their first tour in 14 years. The band will be kicking off the Out Of Office Tour 2024 in June, marking the first official tour featuring the band's five original members in over 20 years, and Something Corporate's first time out on the road since 2010.

"The band and I couldn't be more excited for these upcoming dates," shares frontman Andrew McMahon. "We're having more fun together than ever and the generosity of the fans, both online and at last year's shows, made it impossible not to come back and do a few more. We hope to see you there!"

Something Corporate was formed in Orange County, California in 1998, when its members were still in high school. During its tenure, the highly adored SoCal band released multiple albums, including their major label debut, Leaving Through The Window, in 2002 via MCA Records/Drive-Thru Records, which premiered at the top of the Billboard Heatseekers Chart, and 2003's North, which entered the Billboard 200 at #24.

The band toured extensively worldwide, including a summer on the Vans Warped Tour, graced the cover of Alternative Press magazine, and performed on late-night TV including an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Then, in 2005, Something Corporate went on hiatus and its members all

The core members of the quintet are Andrew McMahon (vocals, piano), Josh Partington (guitar), Kevin "Clutch" Page (bass), Brian Ireland (drums), and William Tell (guitar). The members reunited in 2023 for main stage performances at the When We Were Young festival and three sold-out headlining shows in Las Vegas and Anaheim.

These five special gigs, their first official shows together in 20 years, left their dedicated fanbase clamoring for more. The reunion performances also saw McMahon debut a one-of-a-kind upright piano fully wrapped in Christie MicroTiles LED displaying images and lyrics from throughout the band's catalog, slated to be front and center once again on the Out Of Office Tour.