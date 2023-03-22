A$AP Rocky's Shooting Case: Major Hearing Set

As A$AP Rocky prepares to become a father for the second time, the rapper has to return to court for a judge to determine whether or not his 2021 shooting case will go to trial. In August 2022, he plead not guilty to two counts of assault related to a shooting involving A$AP Relli. Rocky is accused of firing shots in Relli's direction during an altercation in Hollywood, Calif. The year prior. Relli also filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky. The two were friends before the alleged shooting. Since the ordeal, Rocky has been out on bail after paying $550k to be released. A hearing took place on March 14 in Downtown LA. He was not present for the hearing, but Judge Kerry White has ordered Rocky to return to court on June 5 for a hearing.

Per multiple reports, Rocky first pointed a gun at Relli in November 2021 and later fired off several shots, with one grazing Relli. Relli's attorney noted of the incident, per Hot New Hip Hop, "Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences," said Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. "Not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood. My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case. [We] determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

But Rocky's team denies any involvement in any shooting. His legal team responded in September 2022, noting, "Answering defendant generally denies each and every allegation of the complaint. And specifically denies that plaintiff has been damaged in any amount or in any way as a result of any act or omission of answering defendant." They also allege that Relli "failed to exercise reasonable care to avoid the consequences of harm."

The legal drama comes amid Rocky's longtime girlfriend, Rihanna, announcing that she's expecting their second child together. She made history as the first pregnant performer of the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, announcing the pregnancy subtly during her set. The couple are already parents to a nine-month-old son. They have yet to reveal his name, but completed a cover story debuting the child via British Vogue. Beforehand, Rihanna was forced to reveal her son's face on social media after a pap threatened to do so during the Vogue shoot.