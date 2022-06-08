As I Lay Dying Vocalist Marries Again 9 Years After Trying to Have His First Wife Killed

✖

As I Lay Dying vocalist Tim Lambesis has married again, nine years after pleading guilty to trying to have his first wife killed. According to Loudwire, the heavy metal frontman wed model Dany Ciara on Saturday, June 4, in a beachside ceremony. He shared photos of the wedding on Instagram, writing in the caption, "On Saturday I married my best friend. We set up a small ceremony on the beach with the help of close family and friends. Every detail of the day came together so well, but more importantly I have an incredible foundation of love for a lifetime with [Dany Lambesis]. I'm excited for every adventure ahead with the love of my life."

Lambesis married his first wife Meggan Murphy in June 2004. The pair have two daughters and a son, all of whom were adopted from Ethiopia. The couple legally separated in 2012 after he revealed that he'd been having an affair. In 2013, he was arrested for solicitation of murder, after attempting to hire a hitman to murder Murphy. However, the hitman was an undercover officer working for the San Diego Sheriff's Department. Lambesis was tried and convicted of the crime, and in 2014 he was sentenced to six years behind bars. Ultimately, he was released from prison in 2016, and reunited with As I Lay Dying the following year.

Fitness model Amanda Dubord was Lambesis' second wife. The pair initially appeared to marry in 2017, following his release from prison, but Loudwire reports that Dubford later admitted they had married in a ceremony held at one of the detention facilities Lambesis was held in, sometime in 2015. They reportedly divorced in 2021.

The news of Lambesis' wedding comes weeks after As I Lay Dying member Josh Gilbert, the band's bass player for many years, announced that he has quit the California metalcore act. Gilbert took to Instagram on May 16 to share the news, revealing that there was no bad blood between him and the band. Gilbert first started playing in the band in 2007, and then later continued when they officially reformed in 2018.

"Hello, friends. After 15 years (almost half my life), I've decided to part ways with As I Lay Dying," Gilbert wrote in his statement. "Despite the ups and downs inherent, I'll always be grateful for the profound privilege of being to able to grow up traveling the world playing music with the band. None of that would be possible without the fans of the band, so for that I sincerely thank you all so much for allowing me the opportunity." He concluded, "I wish the best for AILD moving forward, and I hope to see all of you sooner rather than later."