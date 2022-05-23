As I Lay Dying Member Quits the Band

✖

As I Lay Dying member Josh Gilbert, the band's bass player for many years, has quit the California metalcore act. Gilbert took to Instagram on May 16 to share the news, revealing that there was no bad blood between him and the band. Gilbert first started playing in the band in 2007, and then later continued when they officially reformed in 2018.

"Hello, friends. After 15 years (almost half my life), I've decided to part ways with As I Lay Dying," Gilbert wrote in his statement. "Despite the ups and downs inherent, I'll always be grateful for the profound privilege of being to able to grow up traveling the world playing music with the band. None of that would be possible without the fans of the band, so for that I sincerely thank you all so much for allowing me the opportunity." He concluded, "I wish the best for AILD moving forward, and I hope to see all of you sooner rather than later."

Commenting on the post, As I Lay Dying guitarist Phil Sgrosso wrote, "I'll always be a friend, fan of your talents, and supporter of whatever you do in life. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together over the years. Best of luck amigo."

In a separate statement, shared by Loudwire, As I Lay Dying acknowledged the news and revealed their plans for a temporary replacement. "Josh Gilbert has decided to exit AILD to pursue other musical opportunities," the band's statement read. "Josh has been a strong contributor musically for AILD since joining in 2007 so we are grateful for all his contributions and his friendship over the years. We wish him all the best and are excited to see where this new path takes him in life.⁣"

The band continued, "We are thankful to have Ryan Neff, of Miss May I taking on bass and vocal duties for our upcoming tours. ... Joining us on second guitar for these two tours will be our good friend Ken Susi of Unearth. We have known Ken for almost 20 years, coming up in the scene and playing many tours."

In his own statement, As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis said in part, "My reaction when Josh first told me that he was considering other opportunities, and that he'd potentially regret not taking them, was that I wanted my friend to be happy and fulfilled. There wasn't any animosity at all in his reasoning or my reaction. I selfishly wish the timing was better of course, but we both agreed that there's enough time for a new bassist/singer to step in and perform to the standards our fans can expect from AILD."

Next up the band will be heading out on the "Two Decades of Destruction" tour with Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrificemetal and Ov Sulfur. After that, they'll head overseas to headline a string of European dates, with Lorna Shore and Darkest Hour playing a few shows along with them. Fans can head over to the band's Instagram page here for more tour details.