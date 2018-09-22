Ariana Grande Tweets Message of Support to Fans as She Mourns Ex Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is taking some time out of the spotlight to heal and grieve the loss of Mac Miller, but she is still keeping in touch with her fans.

The “God is a Woman” singer tweeted Saturday a message of hope to her millions of followers writing simply: “everything will be okay.”

everything will be okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

i love u so v much — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 22, 2018

Minutes later, Grande added another message for her fans, writing, “i love u so much.”

The message comes on the heels of Grande’s rep announcing Monday that the singer would be taking a break following the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller of an apparent overdose on Sept. 7. Grande has also been open about her problems with anxiety and PTSD following the terrorist attack at her show in Manchester that left 22 people dead and 500 injured during her Dangerous Woman Tour, PEOPLE reports.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight,” her team said in a statement Monday. “Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York.”

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” Grande’s team added. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

The indefinite break also seems to mean her next tour will not come for some time, as she commented on a fan’s post on Saturday.

Ariana Grande implies that her next tour for ‘Sweetener’ is not coming anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/hDJ66b5EX0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2018

The fan Instagram post read: “why buy the new iPhones when you can save that money for Meet & Greet for Ariana’s next tour?”

Grande took to the comments section and wrote, “u gonna be saving for a loooooooooooooooooong time ………”

The singer then added another line later on, writing, “I was jus tryna make ya laugh. it was just a joke bc u might be waiting for like … all eternity. lol. but i love u. i’m saw. miss u ll a lot.”

News of Miller’s death reportedly left Grande “devastated,” staying out of social media for a week and returning with an emotional tribute to her late ex.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” Grande wrote on an Instagram post. “i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

Since then she has stayed more active on social media.