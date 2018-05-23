Ariana Grande Just Clapped Back at a Fan Who Told Her to Stay With Mac Miller

Ariana Grande saw the viral tweet about her “dumping” Mac Miller — and she wasn’t very happy with it. The 24-year-old clapped back at a Miller fan speculating on rumors that she had moved onto Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson the week after news broke of her and Miller’s breakup.

“Mac Miller totalling [sic] his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood,” Twitter user @FlintElijah wrote Tuesday.

The tweet garnered thousands of likes and retweets, causing it to pop up on Grande’s radar. She responded to it with a screenshot of a note she had written on her phone.

First, she laid out some facts that the fan had gotten wrong.

“How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which [by the way] isn’t the case (just ‘Cinderalla’ is [about] me,” she wrote.

Then she explained how frustrating it was looking after Miller throughout their relationship.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

After Grande shared her response, the Twitter user responded with an apology to the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, saying he “in no way think that you are the cause of Mac’s [shortcomings].”

“I’m very sorry I hurt you and I’m sorry you feel my tweet stigmatizes women for ending a toxic relationship,” he wrote, in part.

Grande responded to his note. “Thank you for hearing me, I appreciate your response [very] much. Sending [you] love,” she wrote.

Grande and Miller, 26, split earlier this month after two-and-a-half years, although the two reportedly still remain close as friends. Thursday, Miller admitted to leaving the scene with two passengers after crashing his white 2016 Mercedes G-Wagon into a telephone pole while drunk.

A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer told PEOPLE the 26-year-old rapper was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

Following Miller’s DUI arrest, Grande tweeted, “pls take care of yourself,” a possible reference to her ex-boyfriend’s crash.