Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Credits Mac Miller for His Sobriety

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande broke his silence on the death of rapper Mac Miller, crediting him for motivating him to kickstart his own journey to sobriety.

Frankie took to Instagram Wednesday to share his feelings with followers about the sudden death of the rapper, who was found dead just before noon at his San Fernando Valley home Friday of an apparent overdose.

“I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm’s death,” Frankie wrote on the lengthy Instagram post, which also included a black-and-white photo of the rapper. “He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation center where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn’t imagine living without them.

“It was the place where I found the community of support that showed me that living life without drugs was a possibility and I would never have discovered that if it weren’t for Malcolm. I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcolm would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement… telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding,” he added.

“Addiction is a TERRIBLE disease… many people are suffering from addiction like I am and many many of them are losing,” he continued, as first reported by E! News. “Those of us who are struggling with addiction must stay strong. We must continue to work HARD on ourselves every single day and help each other. Our disease is strong but WE ARE STRONGER and I vow to work every moment of my life to keep myself sober so that i may be there for others. This is a difficult road but YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TRUDGE IT ALONE.”

“To anyone who needs help, help is there,” Frankie added. “You just need to have the courage to ask, which I know can be EXTREMELY difficult… but when you do I GUARANTEE support will be there. do not be ashamed if you are losing the battle against addiction, shame feeds the disease, humility defeats it. please ask for help! you are NOT ALONE! I am here… and I will continue to be here… for you… Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proudAF for every day I live my life clean and sober… 453 days and counting… Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

He finished the emotional post including the contact information for Alcoholics Anonymous (212-870-3400), Narcotics Anonymous (818-773-999) and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-9255).

Ariana has stayed mostly silent on social media following news of Miller’s death. She posted a black-and-white photo of the rapper, who she dated for two years before the couple split in May, on Saturday with no caption and has kept to herself ever since.