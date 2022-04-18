Archie Eversole, 'We Ready' Rapper, Dead at 37

✖

Rapper Archie Eversole died earlier this month, days after he was shot at a gas station in DeKalb County, Georgia. Eversole's brother, Alexander Kraus, has been charged with his murder. Eversole, best known for the 2002 sports anthem "We Ready," was 37.

Eversole, real name Arthur Eversole, was found shot on March 25 at a Chevron on Snapfinger Woods Drive, officials told FOX 5 Atlanta. Kraus was found at the shooting location, a home on Golf Vista Circle. Eversole died of his injuries on April 3. Kraus was charged with aggravated assault, but his charges were upgraded to murder after Eversole's death, reports WSB-TV.

Eversole was best known for his 2002 single "We Ready," featuring Bubba Sparxx. The song later became the anthem for the Atlanta United soccer team. The NFL also used the song in a 2019 commercial. It incorporated the 1969 Steam song "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye." In 2018, he recorded "United We Conquer" for Atlanta United.

Atlanta inspired all of his music, Eversole told Good Day Atlanta in 2018. "Atlanta is the heart of all the music I've ever created," Eversole said. "And we're a high-energy city."

"A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club's most fervent supporters," Atlanta United said Thursday. "In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters' minds as 'We Ready' billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends."

Eversole's Instagram page has become a venue for fans to share their condolences. "We will always remember you, your laughter, your anthem, your big dreams," one fan wrote. "Just saw him perform at Birthday Bash last year; his performance was lit AF... RIP Archie," another fan commented. "I didn't want to believe this," another wrote.

"The man who gave us 'We Ready,' the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old. Rest In Peace, Archie Eversole," former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted. "Prayers up to his family and loved ones."

"Call the people close to you, just to say hello and that you love them," one Atlanta United fan tweeted. "Or give them a hug, because you never what life throws at you. Our ATLUTD community is hurting today, and it's hit close for me."