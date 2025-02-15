Another Soul Music Legend Has Died: Tommy Hunt Was 91

Tommy Hunt, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, died on Wednesday, according to an official statement. He was 91.

Hunt is best known for his work with soul group The Flamingos, the act behind songs like “I Only Have Eyes for You” and “I’m in the Mood for Love.” As a solo artist, Hunt is known for the first released version of “I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself,” the classic song from Burt Bacharach and Hal David. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted The Flamingos, including Hunt, in 2001.

Loved ones announced the death of the R&B legend via his official Facebook page on Thursday. They did not disclose a cause of death.

“It is with deep sadness that we post on the evening of 12th February, Tommy has passed away peacefully in his sleep,” the statement read. “The only regret he would of had was he wasn’t at his own home but circumstances wouldn’t allow him to be, he was the most loveliest and kindest Man anyone will ever meet and he loved you all, please don’t ever forget him.”

The statement also noted that “his last wish” was for his music to live on and to put on Sammy Davis Jr.’s cover of “I’ve Gotta Be Me” because “he wanted everyone to understand this was his way of life.”

R&B artist Johnny Boy Pryors paid tribute to Hunt on Facebook, writing: “Heartbroken, Legend, It has been an Honour and Privilege, Not just an Outstanding Entertainer also a Warrior. I am immensely Proud of you Tommy Hunt and Love you to Bits, Piece of my heart is missing. God Bless you , You have always been My hero and you knew it. The Immortal Tommy Hunt The Biggest Man xoxo JBP.

“Thanks for looking out for me all these years.”

DJ Russ Winstanley added in his own tribute: “Such a very sad day. Losing Tommy Hunt, one of my best friends and unique top performer … He’s been such a special friend, wonderful singer, unique persona second to none. Thank you for brightening our lives so much. Love you for ever”

Hunt is the latest legend in the soul genre to pass away in recent weeks, following the deaths of Sam Moore and Bobby Hamilton.