Legendary Soul Singer Dead After Surgery Complications: Sam Moore Was 89

Soul legend Sam Moore has died at the age of 89 following post-surgery complications due to an undisclosed illness. Moore was one half of the iconic soul duo Sam & Dave, the voices in front of the Stax sound that gave us “Soul Man,” “Soothe Me,” and “Hold On I’m Comin.”

Play video

According to TMZ, Moore’s representative confirmed the former singer passed away Friday morning in Coral Gables, FL. Bruce Springsteen joined many honoring the late soul icon after his death broke headlines.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Over on E Street, we are heartbroken to hear of the death of Sam Moore, one of America’s greatest soul voices,” Springsteen wrote on Saturday. “He was filled with stories of the halcyon days of soul music, and to the end had that edge of deep authenticity in his voice I could only wonder at.”

Moore and Dave Prater were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, carried by the Memphis sounds of Stax Records house band Booker T. & the MGs, songwriters Isaac Hayes and David Porter. The duo used their background in Gospel music to deliver a “call and response” experience in a regular stage concert.

Prater died in a car crash back in 1988, with Moore having spent years taking legal action over his former singing partner hiring a substitute to tour as the new Sam & Dave. He also took legal action with many other musicians in 1994 after learning the industry had cheated many of them out of retirement.

“Two thousand dollars for my lifetime?,” Moore told the AP at the time. “If you’re making a profit off of me, give me some too. Don’t give me cornbread and tell me it’s biscuits.” Moore said that his pension amounted to just $2,285 as a lump sum or $73 monthly, despite selling millions of records across decades.

Play video

Despite differences with Prater, Moore claimed his own drug use played a part in their breakup and animosity over the years. He kicked drugs in 1981, marrying his wife Joyce in 1982 and worked where he could to get through the rough patch.

“I did a lot of cruise ships, I did a lot of oldies shows,” he said. “That’s funny to think back to it now. And I did a lot of shows where if I did a show with an oldie show, I had to actually audition. But you know what? You keep your mouth shut and you get up there and you sing as hard and perform as hard as you can, and get the little money and go on about your business and try and pay those bills. I’m laughing about it now, but at that time, man, it was really serious.”