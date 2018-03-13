‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ Fans Feud Over Competing Time Slots

American Idol and The Voice went up against each other on Monday night, and fans are busy debating which show is best.

The official ratings will not be out until Tuesday, but factions of fans from each show each insist that their show will come out on top.

In one corner, you have the American Idol fans who as just as hyped about ABC’s revival season as they were about the original FOX seasons. Many are arguing that the show’s history and cultural impact alone puts it on top. Some are also pumped about the A-List panel of judges this season, which consists of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“People are really saying The Voice is better than American Idol … hahahah oh please,” fan Daniel Diaz wrote. “After 13 seasons The Voice has yet to produce a single STAR. Meanwhile American idol has singers that finished ninth that have amazing careers. Sorry but facts are facts.”

Another viewer added, “I had forgotten how much better American Idol is than The Voice. Plus, there’s Luke Bryan.”

Meanwhile, The Voice fans think the NBC reality competition was just simply better and improved on Idol‘s formula. They also insist their coaches (Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton) were better.

“I tried American Idol, but it’s a no go for me,” viewer Randy Brown wrote. “For me, The Voice wins hands down.”

Another fan added, “Can I be honest? The Voice has better judges.”

So what are you guys watching?

Despite all this division, one thing most agreed on was the fact that they should not have to choose between both of the beloved shows.

As one fan wrote, “Who decided to put American Idol and The Voice on at the same time?”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.