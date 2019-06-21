‘American Idol’ Alum Adam Lambert Admits He Is up for Elvis Presley Biopic: ‘I Got the Lip’

Singer Adam Lambert has become best known for belting out Freddie Mercury classics with Queen, but he also loves Elvis Presley and said he would be interested in starring in Moulin Rogue! filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic.

During an interview with Australia‘s Studio 10 Tuesday, Lambert, 37, said he has heard about the project, slyly hinting at his interest. When the interviewer mentioned how Lambert wears his hair similar to Presley, Lambert agreed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have been compared to him quite a bit,” Lambert said, later adding, “I got the lip, the lip goes up.”

Lambert pointed out that he participated in NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute, a celebration of Presley’s famous ’68 Comeback Special. Lambert sang a cover of “Blue Suede Shoes,” the Carl Perkins standard that Presley had a smash hit with in 1956.

Luhrmann’s biopic currently does not have a title, but it will star Tom Hanks as Presley’s controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker. According to Variety, Luhmann was looking to cast a big star as Parker and a newcomer for the Presley role, which might be a knock against Lambert.

In April, Variety confirmed the film will be made in Luhrmann’s native Australia, with the backing of Warner Bros. The film will be short at Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland, but no start date has been set.

Luhrmann is known for his outrageous visual style, which was put to great use on films like Moulin Rogue!, The Great Gatsby and Romeo + Juliet. He also helmed the costly one-season Netflix series The Get Down.

As for Lambert, he is gearing up for the release of his new single and album. Earlier this week, he announced that “Comin in Hot” will be released on June 26, reports Billboard. The new album, titled Velvet, will also include “New Eyes,” which was released in May.

Ahead of the album’s release, Lambert did an interview with Variety, in which he mentioned how different the music scene is today for an openly gay artist compared to 2009.

“It’s a totally different landscape,” the former American Idol contestant said. “There is much more visibility so it doesn’t feel like a foreign or scary concept. When I first came on the scene almost everybody that I encountered in the music business was very supportive of me personally, but they were all a bit nervous about how it could work publicly. Now it’s been proven that there is a market and an audience. It’s allowing a lot more diversity to be pushed through.”

Lambert later said he tries to be “as upfront and honest as possible” in his career, adding, “I don’t do that much compromising of my personality or beliefs at all. Sometimes it’s to my own detriment… but I stick to my guns.”

Lambert and Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor are scheduled to tour South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia next year before a summer 2020 North American tour.

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD