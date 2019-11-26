AMAs 2019: Taylor Swift’s Final Awards Show Photo on Instagram Is Pure Fire

Taylor Swift celebrated an impressive 2019 American Music Awards with a final post to Instagram. Just hours after she took the AMAs stage a final time to join Shania Twain, the 29-year-old singer took to social media to recall the impressive night, which saw her become the most awarded artist in American Music Awards history, a title that was previously held by Michael Jackson until Swift’s wins totaled 29.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:40pm PST

“I was up there because of you and I know that every minute of every day,” Swift captioned the photo, taken during her medley performance when being honored with the Artist of the Decade Award.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During her performance, which had been shrouded in drama in the days leading up to it, Swift performed her top hits from the past decade, dating all the way back to her first self-titled album, released in 2006. Taking the stage in a white jacket bearing the names of all of her albums from her back catalogue – her self-titled album, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation – Swift, joined by young dancers, kicked off the performance with “The Man” from her seventh studio album, Lover.

Swift went on to perform “Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and “Blank Space” before being joined on stage by Halsey and Camila Cabello for “Shake It Off.” She ended the performance at the piano for a rendition of “Lover.”

The artist, who also took home the award for Artist of the Year, reflected on the importance of the award and her fans when speaking following her performance.

“First of all, I want to say that getting to share the stage with Misty Copeland and Craig Hall and Camila Cabello and Halsey and all those amazing dancers tonight was absolutely… a dream come true. So, that performance was even more fun than I hoped it would be,” she began.

“I cannot believe that it’s Carole King, it’s you who gave me this award,” she continued. “My parents are here tonight and they would listen to Tapestry and all those other records in high school, and then they took those records with them, packed them up in boxes and took them to college with them, and then when they met they and they got their own house, they took those records with them there. Then when they had my brother and I, they played those records for us.”

“The fact that this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and art and fun and memories, all that matters to me is the memories I’ve had with you guys, with you, the fans, over the years. And guys, we’ve had fun, incredible, exhilarating times together,” she said. “Thank you for being the reason I am on this stage, from the very first day of my career until tonight. I’m so lucky to get to do this.”